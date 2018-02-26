COHASSET (CBS) — Firefighters were able to contain and knock down a blaze in a Cohasset condo on Monday.
No one was inside the Cedarledge Village condo when the fire broke out midmorning.
While the unit appears to be completely destroyed, crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to an attached, neighboring condo.
The condo’s owner told firefighters she has a pet cat who she is concerned about and they were attempting to search the condo for the animal.
It is not clear what started the blaze, the fire department has not released any more information.