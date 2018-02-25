PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire (CBS) — The classic American diner is alive and well, in fact, it’s bigger and better than ever at the Roundabout Diner.

Located along the busy traffic circle just off I-95 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the Roundabout Diner and Lounge has a retro look, the comfort foods you crave, and a vibe that just makes you feel welcome.

“First of all, they walk in and just that feel: it’s just a fun place to be. Secondly, of course, it’s all about the food, it’s made from scratch and you can tell. And thirdly, it’s the service and I let everybody know you have to have those three components to make for a great experience,” said owner Dan Posternak.

As a restaurant veteran, Posternak knows that any great diner needs to offer a few important things, like breakfast whenever you want it and awesome fresh baked desserts.

“Our desserts are all handmade by our pastry chef Ashley.”

And do not forget about the bacon… lots and lots of bacon.

“People love our bacon because it’s different. Nobody’s ever had it before. It’s a thick cut bacon. And it’s sugar cured. So it’s got a little bit of sweetness to it. And you can taste the smokiness of it as well. Like everything else we do here, it’s unique. It’s different. You can’t really find it anyplace else.”

Of course, that bacon goes great with any of the awesome breakfasts.

Lunch offers up big sandwiches and burgers and dinner features everything from country dinners smothered in gravy to luxurious lobster mac and cheese.

“I see regular customers in here 3,4,5 times a week. It obviously tells you they love coming here for the experience and for the food and it’s just very rewarding and we take great pride our service as well as our food. It’s just a great fun place to be at.”