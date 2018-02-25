BOSTON (CBS) — A variety of animals up for adoption through the Lowell Humane Society were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Vanity is an older Chihuahua mix with long hair.

She was found wandering the streets alone in Lowell. She was picked by Animal Control and when no one claimed her, the Lowell Humane Society stepped in to find her a new home.

Vanity is mellow and loves to snuggle. She would do best in a home with other dogs or calm cats and older kids.

Bindi was found wandering outdoors by a Good Samaritan. She is about 12-years-old.

She is a sweet cat who could probably leave with other cats or a small, calm dog.

Midsummer’s Night was nervous about being on camera.

He is nine-years-old and about 23 pounds. He previously lived in a home with other cats so he is comfortable with other animals.

On June 2, the Lowell Humane Society is holding a 5K. You can participate by running, walking, or just coming to hang out and donate.

For more information, visit the Lowell Humane Society website.