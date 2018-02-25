  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lowell Humane Society, Pet Adoption, Pet Parade, Pets

BOSTON (CBS) — A variety of animals up for adoption through the Lowell Humane Society were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

littledog Pet Parade: Lowell Humane Society

Vanity from the Lowell Humane Society (WBZ-TV)

Vanity is an older Chihuahua mix with long hair.

She was found wandering the streets alone in Lowell. She was picked by Animal Control and when no one claimed her, the Lowell Humane Society stepped in to find her a new home.

Vanity is mellow and loves to snuggle. She would do best in a home with other dogs or calm cats and older kids.

cat1 Pet Parade: Lowell Humane Society

Bindi from the Lowell Humane Society (WBZ-TV)

Bindi was found wandering outdoors by a Good Samaritan. She is about 12-years-old.

She is a sweet cat who could probably leave with other cats or a small, calm dog.

cat2 Pet Parade: Lowell Humane Society

Midsummer’s Night from the Lowell Humane Society (WBZ-TV)

Midsummer’s Night was nervous about being on camera.

He is nine-years-old and about 23 pounds. He previously lived in a home with other cats so he is comfortable with other animals.

On June 2, the Lowell Humane Society is holding a 5K. You can participate by running, walking, or just coming to hang out and donate.

For more information, visit the Lowell Humane Society website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App