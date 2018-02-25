  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Residents are on edge after a reported sexual assault in a neighborhood buzzing with college students.

“It’s pretty safe around here. It’s a bit of a shock, really,” said Northeastern University student Sam Marley.

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted near the corner of Hemenway Street and Westland Ave.

Boston Police are now searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video.

“It’s scary,” said Boston resident Samantha McClean.

The attack happened Saturday morning, just steps from the Northeastern campus.

person of interest indecent assault Residents On Edge After Break In, Sexual Assault Near Northeastern

Person of interest sought related to a break-in and indecent assault near Hemenway Street and Westland Avenue. (Boston Police photo)

The victim told police a man broke into her apartment and indecently assaulted her. The suspect took off after she screamed for help.

Saturday’s assault was enough to make both students and residents in the area a bit nervous.

“You think that it would never happen to you, but hearing something like that happening so close to where you live – it can be a little scary, I guess,” Northeastern student Kevin Schattin said.

Boston Police are stepping up security in the area after the attack.

Neighbors told WBZ-TV they are keeping a closer eye on their surroundings.

“It’s all college kids in the building, but it’s important to lock your doors and if you see something – definitely say something,” said McClean

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Boston Police.

