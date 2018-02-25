BOSTON (CBS) – The radio silence on the J.D. Martinez front may be coming to a close soon.

Jared Carrabis first reported Sunday night that the Red Sox were preparing for a potential Monday press conference to officially announce their newest free agent acquisition.

Nothing official yet, but I'm hearing that the Red Sox are at least prepared for the JD Martinez press conference to be tomorrow. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) February 25, 2018

Ian Browne of MLB.com tweeted a short time later that the Red Sox and Martinez’s agent Scott Boras had a “productive weekend” adjusting contract language, and could hold a press conference as early as Monday morning.

The @redsox and agent Scott Boras had a productive weekend adjusting contract language for J.D. Martinez. Press conference could be as early as Monday morning according to sources. Story coming on https://t.co/An9bFhhb0V. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) February 25, 2018

It’s been nearly a week since Martinez and the Red Sox reportedly agreed to a 5-year, $110 million deal. But the team has yet to officially announce the signing.

Martinez was at the team’s spring training facility on Wednesday for his physical.

Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston also reported the team would have a Monday press conference to introduce Martinez.

Source: Red Sox, J.D. Martinez have a press conference planned for tomorrow. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 25, 2018

Drellich reported Saturday that the delay was due to a “medical matter” that was causing the sides to rework some contract language.