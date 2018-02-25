  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced Sunday that forward Brian Gionta would joining the team with a one-year contract.

The one-way contract is worth $700,000.

Gionta was a captain for Team USA is the 2018 Winter Olympics and played in all of their games before losing to the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

During the 2016-17 season, Gionta played for the Buffalo Sabres.

At 5’7″ and 178 pounds, Gionta has played 1,006 NFL games, scored 289 times and assisted 299 times between Buffalo, Montreal, and New Jersey over the years of 2001-2017.

Giona went to Boston College.

Defenseman Chris Breen was also signed to a one-year, tw0-way contract worth $650,000 on Sunday.

