SOMERVILLE (CBS) – A Cambridge woman was dragged by a vehicle after a crash and confrontation in Somerville.
Around 8 p.m. on Friday, a crash happened between a 2011 Honda Civic and a 2010 Jeep Patriot on Route 16 East in the area of Boston Ave. in Somerville.
After the crash the Honda driver, a 23-year-old woman approached the driver of the Jeep, a 35-year-old Malden man.
During the exchange, the driver of the Jeep drove away while the woman was still holding onto his vehicle.
State Police said the woman was dragged about one-fourth of a mile before she broke free near Whole Foods in Medford.
The woman was taken to Boston Medical Center. Her condition was not released.
Following the incident, the driver of the Jeep walked into the State Police barracks in Medford and spoke to investigators.
No charges have been filed as of Saturday morning.