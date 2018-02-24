BOSTON (CBS) – Runners met bright and early Saturday morning for a “Superhero” run from Natick to the Boston Marathon finish line at Boylston Street.

“This is a superhero run so we are superheroes!” Alan Seymor said.

All of your favorite superheroes suited up for their biggest mission yet.

“I’m Shira the Princess of Power … I’m Shira so it works well with my name. It’s my go-to costume,” Shira Catlin said.

It was a 17.5 mile run for runners training for the Boston Marathon.

“We are so lucky to be training on the route where a lot of out-of-towners don’t get that chance. Heartbreak Hill is going to be our best friend,” Whitney Rue said.

“Growing up in Massachusetts, it’s such a staple and honor to be a part of it. It was my first year last year and especially this year being the five-year anniversary. I mean, it’s an honor,” Jesicca Colangelo said.

Not only were the runners excited to hit the road, they were happy to be supporting so many great cause, from raising autism awareness to raising money for cancer research and hospitals.

“It is unbelievable and incredible, hundreds of people all with a common goal to raise awareness raise money and help other people,” Seymor explained.

More than 400 runners participated, supporting countless charities and organizations, and proudly working towards being marathon ready.

“Everybody is a superhero today to make it fun and to take your mind off the running, and do something that other people can’t, they would trade in a second to be in your shoes so you just go,” Colangelo said.