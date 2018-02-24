February 24, 2018
On Thursday, March 8, people all over the world will be celebrating International Women’s Day! On this edition of Centro, we tell you about the non-profit organization Woman Development Institute in the state of Rhode Island and a very special gala event called “Extraordinary Woman Award” where they will be recognizing extraordinary women in the community. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks to the institute’s Executive Director and Founder Sandra Lake. Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL DAY 2018
Extraordinary Woman Award
Thursday, March 8
Marriot Hotel
One Orms St
Providence, RI
(401) 383-9253
www.extraordinarywomanaward.org
