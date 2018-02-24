  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    12:00 PMLucky Dog
    View All Programs
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under:Boston, CBS Boston, Centro, Extraordinary Woman, International Women's Day, Massachusetts, Nova, Salcedo, WBZ, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo

February 24, 2018
On Thursday, March 8, people all over the world will be celebrating International Women’s Day! On this edition of Centro, we tell you about the non-profit organization Woman Development Institute in the state of Rhode Island and a very special gala event called “Extraordinary Woman Award” where they will be recognizing extraordinary women in the community. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks to the institute’s Executive Director and Founder Sandra Lake. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL DAY 2018
Extraordinary Woman Award
Thursday, March 8
Marriot Hotel
One Orms St
Providence, RI
(401) 383-9253
www.extraordinarywomanaward.org

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook.com/Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresWBZ
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App