BROOKLINE (AP) — A Boston suburb has reached an $180,000 settlement with a former police officer who filed a racial discrimination complaint.

The Boston Globe reports that the town of Brookline will pay the former officer, Estifanos Zerai-Misgun, $135,000. The rest of the money will go toward his attorney’s fees.

The settlement was reached in October, but only came to light through a public records request filed by the Globe.

Zerai-Misgun and another former officer were fired in April for refusing to come to work after they complained about facing racial epithets and harassment. Both of the officers are black.

Then-Police Chief Daniel O’Leary said he had worked to address the men’s concerns. O’Leary retired last month.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice, which brought the case, says it’s pleased with the settlement.

