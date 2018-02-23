  • WBZ TVOn Air

WORCESTER (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who climbed into a woman’s car in broad daylight while she was at an ATM in an attempt to rob her.

On Thursday around 9:15 a.m. a woman was at the Bank of America ATM on Lincoln Street in Worcester.

When she returned to her car after making a withdrawal, the woman felt something against her neck and heard a voice behind her.

The suspect, who had entered the car while the woman was at the ATM, said he had a gun and demanded money.

After the woman began to yell for help, an employee from the ATM servicing company came over and scared off the man.

Police have not found him. They described him as black, about 5’9” tall, with a scruffy beard.  He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester Police.

