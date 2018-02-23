WEST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – A driver escaped with only minor injuries after a ladder went airborne and crashed into her windshield.
The crash happened Thursday around 7:20 a.m. on Route 24 North in West Bridgewater.
A 2017 Honda Civic hit the ladder, which was on the ground.
The ladder then flew into the windshield of a 2017 Kia Sportage that was being driven by a 26-year-old Attleboro woman.
She was treated at the scene and declined further medical attention.
It is not known where the ladder came from.