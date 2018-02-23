  • WBZ TVOn Air

WEST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – A driver escaped with only minor injuries after a ladder went airborne and crashed into her windshield.

The crash happened Thursday around 7:20 a.m. on Route 24 North in West Bridgewater.

ladder Ladder Slams Into West Bridgewater Drivers Windshield

Damage left behind in an Attleboro driver’s windshield.
(Image Courtesy: Richard Ellis)

A 2017 Honda Civic hit the ladder, which was on the ground.

The ladder then flew into the windshield of a 2017 Kia Sportage that was being driven by a 26-year-old Attleboro woman.

ladder2 Ladder Slams Into West Bridgewater Drivers Windshield

An airborne ladder left a hole in the windshield of a woman on Route 24 in West Bridgewater. (Image Courtesy: Richard Ellis)

She was treated at the scene and declined further medical attention.

It is not known where the ladder came from.

