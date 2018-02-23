  • WBZ TVOn Air

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – MIT is telling prospective students that they won’t be punished for joining protests against gun violence.

Some high schools are threatening to suspend students if they leave class to protest.

But MIT says if an applicant or accepted student joins in a peaceful protest, their admission to the school will not be revoked.

The comments from MIT come as student activists are organizing protests in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 21: Students participate in a protest against gun violence February 21, 2018 outside the White House in Washington, DC. Hundreds of students from a number of Maryland and DC schools walked out of their classrooms and made a trip to the U.S. Capitol and the White House to call for gun legislation, one week after 17 were killed in the latest mass school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Dean of Admissions Stu Schmill writes in a blog post on MIT’s website that some accepted students have asked if the school’s offer will be rescinded if they are disciplined for joining protests.

“We have already informed those who asked that, in this case, a disciplinary action associated with meaningful, peaceful participation in a protest will not negatively impact their admissions decision, because we would not view it as inappropriate or lacking integrity on its face,” Schmill wrote.

Accepted students who are disciplined for protesting should still report it to MIT, but the school says it won’t affect their standing negatively.

