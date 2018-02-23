BREWSTER (CBS) – Ace and Bentley are slowly on the mend, after authorities found the two malnourished dogs in a vacant home with no food or water, and their owner is now facing animal cruelty charges.

An alert utility worker is credited with notifying police about the cruel living conditions for the two dogs.

“The interior conditions were deplorable and contained a substantial amount of animal waste,” said Rochester Police Sgt. Robert Small.

The dogs’ owner, Tyrone Mendes, 33, of Rochester, is charged with two counts of animal cruelty and two counts of failing to license a dog.

Police and animal control officers responded to a home on New Bedford Road in Rochester on Wednesday after a utility worker reported having seen two malnourished dogs in the home, Small said.

The officers found the dogs locked inside the home “and appeared to be severely malnourished,” Small said.

Bentley, a 2-year-old pit bull mix, also had a number of scars on his face and ears. He was found weighing just 20 pounds, down from 50 pounds in 2017, according to veterinary records.

Ace, 9, also was malnourished.

Small said the conditions “were very unsanitary and the officers reported an extreme odor of animal urine and feces was detected from the driveway.”

“The home appeared otherwise vacant and no food or water was available,” he said.

Police contacted Mendes, who returned to the house, and animal control officers took custody of the dogs and brought them for immediate medical treatment.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston is now caring for the two dogs at its Cape Cod facility.

When they were brought to the facility, “Both dogs were malnourished, however the condition of one of the dogs was particularly appalling,” said Michael DeFina, a spokesman for the Animal Rescue League.

He said Bentley and Ace “are expected to make a full recovery and have a second chance at life.”

“Both animals are settling into their new surroundings and will be on a closely monitored feeding schedule to promote safe and steady weight gain,” DeFina said.