  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By Jon Keller
Filed Under:fake news, Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been a tough stretch for folks who follow the news and want to get the facts behind the renewed debate over gun violence in the wake of the mass murder in a Florida high school.

For example, take the story of David Hogg, a senior at Douglas High in Parkland, a leading voice in the student activism sparked by the massacre.

florida1 Keller @ Large: If You Want The Truth, You Have To Work At It

David Hogg. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

But you may know him more from the cascade of false attacks on the kid by right-wing media, promoted by a re-tweet from Donald Trump Jr. and the energetic support of fake Russian social-media accounts.

Sharing this garbage got an aide to a Florida legislator fired this week but that didn’t deter the rapid spread of disinformation about what happened in Parkland.

For whatever reason, an indiscriminate news consumer might have been misled to believe fake, inflammatory versions of newspaper reports on copycat threats to other schools, and fake pictures of the alleged shooter, including one falsely depicting him wearing the t-shirt of Antifa, a radical leftist group.

Here’s the bottom line – if you want to have a chance at knowing the truth, you’ve got to work at it.

You have to be careful about unsourced claims on social media and news outlets you’ve never heard of.

You’ve got to watch out for claims from outlets with a clear political agenda. And you’ve got to be aware of how aggressively they’re trying to manipulate you.

Don’t be this woman, a tool of foreign meddling in our election.

Unless you think that’s a good look.

Share your feedback with me via email at keller@wbztv.com, or use twitter, @kelleratlarge.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App