BOSTON (CBS) – A 26-year-old Everett man faced a judge on Friday, accused of robbing a liquor store, stealing an Uber car and then striking a pedestrian.

Jonathan Pagan of Everett, who has a lengthy criminal record, was held on $100,000 bail during his arraignment in Boston Municipal Court following the incident on Thursday night.

He is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a car, and larceny under $250.

Investigators say Pagan is one of two suspects who went into the Wild Duck last night, and stole some alcohol.

Then, when they came back out, they jumped into an Uber car, a Honda Accord, that was sitting unoccupied with the engine running near the intersection of Washington and Essex streets.

But, according to police, they only got about 150 feet.

The car hopped a curb about a block away, and hit a pedestrian before crashing close to nearby businesses, according to investigators.

The Accord’s front end was smashed.

The woman who was hit suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

As for Pagan, investigators say a passerby held him until police arrived.

The second suspect fled on foot.

Pagan is due back in court on March 22 for a pre-trial hearing.