CANTON (CBS) – For those who can’t get enough Girl Scout Cookies – now you can enjoy some of those classic flavors in your coffee.
Dunkin’ Donuts is partnering with Girl Scouts USA to serve up three new flavors inspired by the cookies: Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel and Peanut Butter Cookie.
The new flavors are set to hit Dunkin’ locations Monday and run through May.
Dunkin’ says this is the first time they’ve offered a peanut butter flavor that also happens to be allergy-free.
And if you want the real thing, some Dunkin’ Donuts locations will be hosting local Girl Scout troops to sell their cookies on weekends from Feb. 24 to March 18.