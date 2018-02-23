  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dunkin' Donuts, Girl Scouts, Local TV

CANTON (CBS) – For those who can’t get enough Girl Scout Cookies – now you can enjoy some of those classic flavors in your coffee.

Dunkin’ Donuts is partnering with Girl Scouts USA to serve up three new flavors inspired by the cookies: Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel and Peanut Butter Cookie.

dunkin girl scout cookies pic Dunkin Donuts Debuts New Girl Scout Cookie Coffee Flavors

Dunkin’s Girl Scout cookie flavors. (image credit: Dunkin’ Donuts)

The new flavors are set to hit Dunkin’ locations Monday and run through May.

Dunkin’ says this is the first time they’ve offered a peanut butter flavor that also happens to be allergy-free.

And if you want the real thing, some Dunkin’ Donuts locations will be hosting local Girl Scout troops to sell their cookies on weekends from Feb. 24 to March 18.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App