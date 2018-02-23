  • WBZ TV

By NOAH TRISTER, AP Sports Writer
Filed Under:Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 points and rookie Daniel Theis added a career-high 19 to lift the Boston Celtics to a 110-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Jayson Tatum scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half for the Celtics, who went into the All-Star break on a three-game losing streak but returned with a solid win on the road. Boston took control by outscoring the Pistons 38-21 in the second quarter.

Blake Griffin scored 17 points for Detroit but shot just 5 of 19 from the field.

Theis eclipsed his previous career high of 12 points. He played an important role after Aron Baynes, the starting center for the Celtics, went to the locker room in the first half with left elbow soreness. Baynes ended up playing only 2:39, but Theis shot 8 of 10 from the field and had seven rebounds.

Ish Smith made his first eight shots and finished with 20 points for the Pistons. Detroit led 39-37 in the second quarter before a 21-5 run by Boston. The Celtics were ahead 61-49 at halftime.

The lead was only four late in the third before Boston scored seven straight points — five by Irving. The Celtics broke the game open at the start of the fourth.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Boston’s bench outscored Detroit’s 65-21. … Tatum was 4 of 4 from the field in the first half.

Pistons: Andre Drummond had 15 points and 17 rebounds.

RETURN

Boston’s Marcus Smart returned from an injury in which he cut his hand on glass at the team hotel in Los Angeles in late January. He scored 12 points.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Visit the New York Knicks on Saturday night.
Pistons: Visit the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

