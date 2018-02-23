  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Ashland, Ashland Fire Department

ASHLAND (CBS) – Firefighters rescued a dog that fell through ice at Ashland State Park on Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to the Ashland Reservoir about 2 p.m. for a report of a dog that had fallen through ice.

ashland ice dog rescue Firefighters Rescue Dog That Fell Through Ice

Firefighters rescued this dog that fell through ice. (Ashland Fire Department photo)

“The dog was brought… safely to shore and then taken to the vet by its owner,” the Ashland Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The department is reminding pet owners to watch their pets when outside and near bodies of water.

“Please stay off the ice and keep your pets off of it as well, it is not safe,” they posted.

