WALTHAM (CBS) – Investigators believe human remains found Wednesday in Waltham belong to an elderly woman who disappeared after leaving to take a walk.

Bones were found in a remote wooded area behind Chapel Hill-Chauncy Hall School.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said on Thursday that clothing found with the remains, interviews with family members, and surveillance video leads investigators to believe the bones belong to Sara LaRoche.

sara laroche Waltham Human Remains Likely Belong To Missing Elderly Woman

Sara LaRoche. (Photo credit: Waltham Police)

LaRoche was reported missing in the area of Brook Ave. in May 2017.

Despite an expansive search, LaRoche was never found.

waltham police on missing woman Waltham Human Remains Likely Belong To Missing Elderly Woman

Sara LaRoche from surveillance video. (Photo credit: Waltham Police)

Police do not suspect foul play.

Family members said at the time of LaRoche’s disappearance that she did not have dementia or other health problems. She was babysitting her grandchildren, and told them she was going for a walk and would be back.

The medical examiner will work to confirm that the remains belong to LaRoche and determine a cause of death.

