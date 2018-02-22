NEW YORK (CBS) – Another major retailer is being forced to close several locations due to low holiday sales.
Toys “R” Us will close an additional 200 stores, The Wall Street Journal reports. This comes after the company previously said they would be closing 180 stores, including 14 New England Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores.
There’s no word yet on which stores will be affected by the latest round of closures.
The newspaper said the company will be laying off numerous corporate employees without a severance package.
Toys “R” Us filed for bankruptcy back in September. The Journal reports that these new closures will leave Toys “R” Us with half the number of U.S. stores it had before the filing.