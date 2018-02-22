  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – A snowy owl that was rescued after being hit by a car inside the O’Neill Tunnel Wednesday has died.

Massachusetts Environmental Police said the owl was captured near the Government Center exit.

owl2 Snowy Owl Dies After Being Hit By Car In ONeill Tunnel

Officers rescued a snowy owl from the O’Neill Tunnel in Boston. (Image Credit: Massachusetts Environmental Police)

The owl was taken to Tufts Wildlife Clinic for further evaluation and treatment.

Dr. Maureen Murray said the own was “very dull on admission, and was not appropriately responsive to its environment.”

owl1 Snowy Owl Dies After Being Hit By Car In ONeill Tunnel

A snowy owl inside the O’Neill Tunnel. (Image Credit: Massachusetts Environmental Police)

Murray said the own had an open wound on its foot, and it died several hours after arriving.

Tests will be performed to find any potential underlying causes for the owl’s death.

