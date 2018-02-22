BOSTON (CBS) – A snowy owl that was rescued after being hit by a car inside the O’Neill Tunnel Wednesday has died.
Massachusetts Environmental Police said the owl was captured near the Government Center exit.
The owl was taken to Tufts Wildlife Clinic for further evaluation and treatment.
Dr. Maureen Murray said the own was “very dull on admission, and was not appropriately responsive to its environment.”
Murray said the own had an open wound on its foot, and it died several hours after arriving.
Tests will be performed to find any potential underlying causes for the owl’s death.