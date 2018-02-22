MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – It’s a medical breakthrough that could change the lives of amputees.
On Thursday, Next Step Bionics & Prosthetics in Manchester, N.H. debuted its new arm prosthesis that moves based on muscle signals.
The company says the arms will allow amputees to do more for themselves and live a more normal life.
“This is incredible natural movement, to have all of those joints operating at the same time… the fully integrated part to have a full arm move like that follows foot motion,” said Matthew Albuquerque, certified prosthetist/orthotist and president of Next Step.
In a statement, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan called the new arm prosthesis “groundbreaking technology” and “an exciting and innovative development that will support our veterans who have bravely sacrificed in defense of our freedom.”