MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – It’s a medical breakthrough that could change the lives of amputees.

On Thursday, Next Step Bionics & Prosthetics in Manchester, N.H. debuted its new arm prosthesis that moves based on muscle signals.

The company says the arms will allow amputees to do more for themselves and live a more normal life.

“This is incredible natural movement, to have all of those joints operating at the same time… the fully integrated part to have a full arm move like that follows foot motion,” said Matthew Albuquerque, certified prosthetist/orthotist and president of Next Step.

In a statement, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan called the new arm prosthesis “groundbreaking technology” and “an exciting and innovative development that will support our veterans who have bravely sacrificed in defense of our freedom.”

