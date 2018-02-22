BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins made a minor trade on Thursday, sending forward Frank Vatrano to the Florida Panthers.
In exchange, the Bruins will receive a third-round pick.
Earlier in the week, the Bruins sent away their own third-round pick to the New York Rangers when they acquired defenseman Nick Holden.
Vatrano is just 23 years old but he has three years (108 games) of NHL experience. He registered two goals and zero assists in 25 games this season with the Bruins, a year after scoring 10 goals and registering eight assists in 44 games. He played in six playoff games last season, scoring a third-period goal in a 2-1 victory over the Senators in Game 1 of the conference quarterfinals.
In the 2015-16 season, Vatrano scored 36 goals in 36 games in the AHL, registering 55 total points.
A native of East Longmeadow, Mass., Vatrano signed with the Bruins after playing collegiately at UMass.