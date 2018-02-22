BOSTON (CBS) — The rookie season for Bruins winger Anders Bjork is over.
Bjork, 21, underwent surgery on his left shoulder on Tuesday. The procedure — arthroscopy and labral repair — was performed by Dr. Peter Asnis at Mass General, and the expected recovery time is six months.
Bjork skated in 30 games for the Bruins, scoring four goals and registering eight assists.
He registered 2-2-4 totals over nine games for AHL Providence.
The 6-foot, 186-pound left winger was drafted in the fifth round of the 2014 draft by the Bruins. He played three collegiate seasons at Notre Dame, reaching career highs as a junior with 21 goals and 31 assists in 39 games. In his three seasons at Notre Dame, he registered 40 goals and 69 assists for 109 points in 115 games.
Shortly before the Bruins announced the news on Bjork, the team announced it had traded winger Frank Vatrano to the Florida Panthers in exchange for a third-round draft pick. Earlier in the week, the Bruins acquired defenseman Nick Holden from the Rangers in exchange for Rob O’Gara and a third-round draft pick.