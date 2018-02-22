BEVERLY (CBS) – Police are searching for the driver of a tractor-trailer that crashed into a Beverly home, leaving a gaping hole in the residents’ family room before leaving the scene on foot.
Around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, a family of four in a Roundy Street in Beverly was awoken by a loud noise.
Glenti Jalli was in the home when the crash happened.
“Thought some type of furniture fell down the stairs,” Jalli said. “Once I opened the door to our little room, I saw a big hole in the wall. We were speechless.”
Jalli said he had seen the truck parking on Roundy Street all day. After the crash, Jalli took off trying to find the driver but could not locate them.
Beverly Police said they are still searching for the driver.