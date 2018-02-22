  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Beverly, Local TV, Nick Giovanni

BEVERLY (CBS) – Police are searching for the driver of a tractor-trailer that crashed into a Beverly home, leaving a gaping hole in the residents’ family room before leaving the scene on foot.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, a family of four in a Roundy Street in Beverly was awoken by a loud noise.

beverlycrash2 Tractor Trailer Driver Flees After Crashing Into Home

A tractor-trailer is towed from the neighborhood where it hit a house in Beverly. (WBZ-TV)

Glenti Jalli was in the home when the crash happened.

“Thought some type of furniture fell down the stairs,” Jalli said. “Once I opened the door to our little room, I saw a big hole in the wall. We were speechless.”

beverlycrash Tractor Trailer Driver Flees After Crashing Into Home

A tractor-trailer left a hole in the family room of a Beverly home. (WBZ-TV)

Jalli said he had seen the truck parking on Roundy Street all day. After the crash, Jalli took off trying to find the driver but could not locate them.

Beverly Police said they are still searching for the driver.

