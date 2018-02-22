  • WBZ TVOn Air

GLENDALE, Calif. (CBS) – More closures are set to hit Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants in 2018.

Parent company Dine Brands stated in filings released Wednesday that they plan to close between 60 and 80 Applebee’s and 30 to 40 IHOPs. The company also plans to open about 10 to 15 new Applebee’s and 85 to 100 IHOP restaurants globally.

In 2017, Dine Brands closed 99 Applebee’s and 23 IHOP restaurants.

IHOP and Applebee’s restaurants sit next door to each other. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

When the company announced closures last year, it said there would be a greater focus on elevating the guest experience.

“We continue to make excellent progress against our plan to stabilize and grow performance at both brands,” Dine Brands CEO Stephen Joyce said in the financial report.

It has not yet been announced which restaurants will be closing, but Dine Brands said those decisions will be based on “meeting our brand and image standard as well as operational results.”

There are more than 3,700 Applebees and IHOP restaurants around the world.

