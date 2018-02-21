  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — MBTA Red Line riders had a tough commute Wednesday morning.

A track problem at the Andrew stop was causing severe delays, the MBTA tweeted around 10 a.m.

delays3 MBTA Riders Stranded After Severe Red Line Delays

The Red Line was severely delayed Wednesday morning (Photo Courtesy: Jose Colon)

MBTA Spokesperson Joe Pesaturo explained, “a motor failed on the last car of the six-car northbound train, approaching Andrew Station. The motor’s failure created a smoky condition at the station.”

According to passengers on that train, the cars were jerking around and a window burst.

redlinedelays2 MBTA Riders Stranded After Severe Red Line Delays

MBTA riders stuck at the JFK/UMass T stop after red line delays (Photo Courtesy: Jose Colon)

Shuttle buses have replaced the T between JFK/UMass and Broadway Stations.

One rider said he was stranded at JFK/UMASS for over 45 minutes waiting for a bus. He eventually called for an Uber.

redlinesmoke2 MBTA Riders Stranded After Severe Red Line Delays

Smoke see at Andrew Station on Wednesday (Photo Courtesy: John Orrison)

Another passenger said, “It’s an inconvenience and it seems once I’ve been here for a little bit and I see what’s going on and I speak with some different people, they are doing the best that they can.”

No injuries were reported in the incident that sparked the delays.

The MBTA is looking into what caused the motor failure.

They have not said when regular T services will resume.

