BOSTON (CBS) — MBTA Red Line riders had a tough commute Wednesday morning.

A track problem at the Andrew stop was causing severe delays, the MBTA tweeted around 10 a.m.

MBTA Spokesperson Joe Pesaturo explained, “a motor failed on the last car of the six-car northbound train, approaching Andrew Station. The motor’s failure created a smoky condition at the station.”

According to passengers on that train, the cars were jerking around and a window burst.

Shuttle buses have replaced the T between JFK/UMass and Broadway Stations.

One rider said he was stranded at JFK/UMASS for over 45 minutes waiting for a bus. He eventually called for an Uber.

Another passenger said, “It’s an inconvenience and it seems once I’ve been here for a little bit and I see what’s going on and I speak with some different people, they are doing the best that they can.”

No injuries were reported in the incident that sparked the delays.

Stairs down to trains at Andrew Station blocked off. #MBTA has no estimate for when #redline schedule will be back to normal after motor failure caused train to shake & window to break #wbz pic.twitter.com/g8rcHY95sC — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) February 21, 2018

The MBTA is looking into what caused the motor failure.

They have not said when regular T services will resume.