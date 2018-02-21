BOSTON (CBS) — If you’re trying to lose weight and wondering whether you should go on a low-carb or low-fat diet, a new study finds it probably doesn’t matter.

Researchers at Stanford randomly assigned 600 overweight adults to 12 months of either a diet low in fat or one low in carbohydrates. At the end of the year, they found both groups each lost about the same amount of weight, between 11 and 13 pounds approximately.

This study also looked specifically at the subjects’ genetics when it comes to metabolizing fat and carbohydrates, as well as, how their bodies secrete insulin and found that neither of those things seemed to matter when it came to weight loss with the two different diets.

Scientists have wondered whether some diets fit a person’s biology better than others and this is an area which will continue to be studied.

In the meantime, it’s probably best to find a meal plan that you can stick to.