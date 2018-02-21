FALL RIVER (CBS) – Police say two masked men kicked down the door of a Fall River apartment while armed with knives.

Sunday around 5 p.m., a Fall River police officer was flagged down on New Boston Road. The woman told police that her home had been broken into and her boyfriend was holding down one of the suspects.

Police entered the apartment and found 44-year-old Jose Dias pinned to the ground by two people. A second suspect ran from the apartment.

Dias and the unidentified second man were allegedly armed with knives when they knocked on the door and said “Police. Open up!”

While the residents attempted to answer, the suspects kicked in the door, leading to a struggle.

Three residents suffered minor injuries and were treated at Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Dias was treated for injuries then booked on charges including home invasion and assault and battery.

Police are searching for the second suspect. He is described as 5’10”-6’0” tall, 200-230 pounds with short black hair.

He was wearing a black zip up jacked with a black mask covering the lower half of his face at the time of the incident.