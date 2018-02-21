  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 AMWBZ News
    12:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fall River, Home Invasion, Local TV

FALL RIVER (CBS) – Police say two masked men kicked down the door of a Fall River apartment while armed with knives.

Sunday around 5 p.m., a Fall River police officer was flagged down on New Boston Road. The woman told police that her home had been broken into and her boyfriend was holding down one of the suspects.

Police entered the apartment and found 44-year-old Jose Dias pinned to the ground by two people. A second suspect ran from the apartment.

josedias Masked, Armed Men Kick Down Door Of Fall River Apartment

Jose Dias. (Image Credit: Fall River Police)

Dias and the unidentified second man were allegedly armed with knives when they knocked on the door and said “Police. Open up!”

While the residents attempted to answer, the suspects kicked in the door, leading to a struggle.

Three residents suffered minor injuries and were treated at Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Dias was treated for injuries then booked on charges including home invasion and assault and battery.

Police are searching for the second suspect. He is described as 5’10”-6’0” tall, 200-230 pounds with short black hair.

He was wearing a black zip up jacked with a black mask covering the lower half of his face at the time of the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App