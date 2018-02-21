ATTLEBORO, Mass. (CBS/AP) — Prosecutors say a DNA sample taken after a woman’s conviction for attacking her ex-husband with a hatchet has linked her to the attempted shooting of a Massachusetts state trooper.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said 49-year-old Julie Rabinowitz was found guilty of attacking her ex-husband in August 2015 at his North Attleborough dental office amid a dispute over custody of their children. He did not suffer serious injuries.

Rabinowitz had to submit a DNA sample after her conviction. Prosecutors say her DNA was found on clothing and a gun left at the scene when the trooper was shot at in Mansfield in July 2015. The trooper wasn’t injured.

Rabinowitz pleaded not guilty to charges including assault with attempt to murder.

Her lawyer says the trooper originally reported seeing a man fleeing.

She is scheduled to appear in court February 25.

