CHEMLSFORD (CBS) – Wayne Chilton of Chelmsford couldn’t believe it when his brand new washing machine broke down.

“It was stuck on the spin cycle,” he said.

When resetting the machine didn’t work. He reached out to the manufacturer.

She said, ‘We will be out in three weeks’ and I said, ‘Oh, that’s not acceptable’” he recalled.

cfa washer transfer Call For Action: After Calls To Whirlpool, Mans Washing Machine Fixed

Wayne Chilton. (WBZ-TV)

But when Whirlpool said there was nothing else they could do, the Chilton family resigned themselves to three weeks at the laundromat.

When the technician finally arrived, Wayne says he couldn’t fix it.

“I don’t have the right parts; I’ll be back in two and a half weeks’,” Wayne said, describing what the technician told him.

That’s when Wayne’s wife had enough, and reached out to the I-Team’s Call For Action.

“The next day I got a phone call from corporate saying, ‘I understand you’re having a problem’,” he said.

Within a couple of days, the washing machine was fixed.

Wayne has this advice for anyone running into a dead end with a consumer issue.

“I would call you guys [because] right away we got an answer,” he said.

If you have an issue that you need help with, reach out to the I-Team’s Call For Action at 617-787-7070, or email us at WBZCALLFORACTION@CBS.COM.

