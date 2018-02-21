BOURNE (CBS) – A woman who allegedly stole money from a tip jar at a Bourne restaurant has been identified.
Police say the suspect is a 66-year-old Bourne woman.
Surveillance video of the woman allegedly taking bills from the tip jar at the Lobster Trap was posted on the Bourne Police Facebook page Tuesday and went viral. Police thanked the “dedicated Facebook Gumshoes” who recognized the woman on the surveillance video.
Police say her identity was confirmed because she used a credit card to purchase food after the alleged theft.
The woman, whose identity has not been released, will be summoned to Falmouth District Court for the charge of Larceny Under $250.
The restaurant owner told WBZ-TV he did not want to press charges. He just wants the woman to apologize to the workers whose money she stole.