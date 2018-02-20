  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Jon Keller
Filed Under:Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Local TV, Toys

BOSTON (CBS) – What was your favorite toy when you were a kid?

I recall having a lot of fun with a Super Ball that could bounce as high as the house, with my Etch-a-Sketch, and remember Slinky? That was good for a few laughs and taught you a little bit about gravity.

But times have changed, and so, it seems, has our cultural concept of what makes a good toy, judging from the stuff on display at this new toy expo in New York.

For example. the Pomsie is something you wrap around your wrist and the more you touch and play with it, the more the Pomsie reacts.

keller6 Keller @ Large: Toy Makers Need To Get Heads Out Of Gutter

(WBZ-TV)

Really?

Whatever happened to the notion of the child reacting to a doll with their own imagination?

Perhaps some kids will like playing with the Flyin’ Fryin’ Donuts game, but why?

keller5 Keller @ Large: Toy Makers Need To Get Heads Out Of Gutter

(WBZ-TV)

And with this mini-drone based on the Golden Snitch from the Harry Potter books flying around your house, what could possibly go wrong?

keller4 Keller @ Large: Toy Makers Need To Get Heads Out Of Gutter

(WBZ-TV)

You don’t have to go back to the old days to find fun toys for kids. Modern technology has given us some truly creative ways for kids to enjoy themselves and maybe learn something while they’re at it.

keller3 Keller @ Large: Toy Makers Need To Get Heads Out Of Gutter

(WBZ-TV)

But for some reason, the industry thinks parents want to bring Poo-Dough into their homes, content in the notion that it “smells much better than the real thing.”

keller2 Keller @ Large: Toy Makers Need To Get Heads Out Of Gutter

(WBZ-TV)

And the less said about Pop a Zit and, whatever this game is, the better.

keller1 Keller @ Large: Toy Makers Need To Get Heads Out Of Gutter

(WBZ-TV)

Free advice for the toy industry – get your head out of the gutter and show some respect for children, before kids rediscover the joys of playing with a cardboard box.

Talk back to me via email at keller@wbztv.com, or you can reach me on Twitter, @kelleratlarge.

Comments

