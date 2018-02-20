NASHUA, New Hampshire (CBS) — A man seen pushing a woman to the ground during a road rage incident was arrested Tuesday.

Nashua Police said 28-year-old Ricardo Montanez, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was the man caught on camera arguing with a woman in the area of Amherst Street at Henri Bourque Highway just before noon on Sunday.

They were called to the area when “a minor accident occurred after a brief road rage incident.”

Montanez was charged with simple assault.

The misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year in the Hillsborough County House of Corrections.

Jennifer Needham was the witness who started recording the argument.

“You see her get out of her car. Storm up to his car,” Needham said. “That’s when he got out and shoved her to the ground.”

Montanez was released on $5,000 personal recognizance and expected to be arraigned on March 22.