  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 AMWBZ News
    12:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Station Nightclub Fire

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is marking the 15th anniversary of a nightclub fire that killed 100 people and injured more than 200 others.

The Feb. 20, 2003, fire at The Station nightclub in West Warwick started when pyrotechnics for the rock band Great White set fire to flammable foam installed as soundproofing.

station nightclub Families, Survivors Mark 15th Anniversary Of Station Nightclub Fire

The burned remnants of The Station nightclub, after a fire killed 100 people. (Photo by Douglas McFadd/Getty Images)

The brothers who owned the club and Great White’s tour manager were charged in the fire. All three reached plea deals, with the tour manager pleading guilty to 100 counts of manslaughter and the brothers pleading no contest.

Lawsuits brought by survivors and victims’ relatives were settled for $176 million.

The site of the fire is now a memorial park.

station Families, Survivors Mark 15th Anniversary Of Station Nightclub Fire

The memorial at the site of the Station nightclub fire in West Warwick, Rhode Island. (WBZ-TV)

On Tuesday, some survivors and victims’ relatives will gather there to discuss a new federal tax incentive for sprinkler installation.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App