BOSTON (CBS) — With the big acquisition of J.D. Martinez, someone on the Red Sox roster had to go.
That someone was Bryce Brentz, who was traded on Tuesday to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations.
Brentz, 29, was a Triple-A All-Star in 2017, when he hit 31 home runs in 120 games. The outfielder batted .271 last season and has a career Triple-A average of .254.
Brentz was drafted in the first round — 30th overall — by the Red Sox in the 2010 draft. He’s played in just 34 games at the major league level, going 25-for-87 (.287) with one home run, five doubles, three walks and 26 strikeouts.