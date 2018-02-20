WEST POINT, NY (CBS/AP) — A freshman student killed in the Florida school shooting has been posthumously accepted into the United States Military Academy at West Point.

The academy tweeted about the honor for Peter Wang on Tuesday.

Peter, 15, died wearing his gray ROTC shirt, and was last seen holding a door open for other students, his cousins Lin Chen and Aaron Chen told local news outlets.

“Peter Wang’s actions on February 14 are an example of those principles & the academy honors his dream of being a West Point cadet with a 2025 letter of acceptance,” the academy tweeted.

Peter was one of three freshmen members of the Junior ROTC program at the school who was killed.

“He doesn’t care about popularity. He always liked to cheer people up. He is like the big brother everyone wished they had,” said Lin Chen.

She told the Sun-Sentinel that Peter had two brothers, ages 11 and 5, and his parents, too upset to talk, own a restaurant in West Palm Beach. They had planned to celebrate Chinese New Year’s eve Thursday.

“I feel the family can never be the same,” she said.

Lin Chen wasn’t surprised to hear that her cousin was seen helping others flee.

“He is so brave. He is the person who is genuinely kind to everyone,” she said.

