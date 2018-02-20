MEDFORD (CBS) – A Medford school was searched Tuesday nearly two months after a gun magazine was found.
A cleaning crew found the magazine December 29 under a seat at the McGlynn Middle and Elementary School Theater. It was handed over to the school’s custodian, who then locked it up in the principal’s office.
McGlynn Middle School Principal Jake Edwards says he may have thrown it away while he was cleaning the next day.
Superintendent Roy Belson and the school resource officer were notified, but the police chief was not.
“This was an isolated incident,” Belson said. “The entire school system is committed to safeguarding the students, teachers and staff at all of our schools.”
Search dogs were used to scour the school but no weapons or drugs were found.