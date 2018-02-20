Filed Under:Florida School Shooting, George Clooney, Local TV

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, are donating $500,000 to students organizing nationwide marches against gun violence, and they say they’ll also attend next month’s planned protests.

In a statement released Tuesday, the couple says they’re inspired by the “courage and eloquence” of the survivors-turned-activists from Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed at the school and others wounded when a former student went on a rampage with an assault rifle.

Students are mobilizing a March 24 march in Washington and elsewhere to urge lawmakers to enact tougher gun control.

The Clooneys say they’re donating the money in the names of their eight-month-old twins Ella and Alexander. The couple also says the family plans to “stand side by side” with students next month.

Comments (2)
  1. Mike Mu says:
    February 20, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    more drivel from the liberal elite.

