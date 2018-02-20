WOBURN (CBS) — A diesel truck engulfed in flames forced a nearby building to be evacuated in Woburn early Tuesday morning.
The fire department was called to the Olympia Avenue address around 4 a.m. They described it as the parking lot of a large industrial building with multiple businesses.
The building was evacuated because firefighters were worried the flames would spread.
No injuries were reported.
While crews remained on the scene for hours to clean up, they said it was not a hazmat situation.
It is not clear what started the fire.