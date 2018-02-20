  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 AMWBZ News
    12:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Woburn, Woburn Fire

WOBURN (CBS) — A diesel truck engulfed in flames forced a nearby building to be evacuated in Woburn early Tuesday morning.

The fire department was called to the Olympia Avenue address around 4 a.m. They described it as the parking lot of a large industrial building with multiple businesses.

woburntruckfire Diesel Truck Goes Up In Flames In Woburn

A diesel truck on fire in Woburn early Tuesday morning (Courtesy: Shannon Brennan)

The building was evacuated because firefighters were worried the flames would spread.

No injuries were reported.

While crews remained on the scene for hours to clean up, they said it was not a hazmat situation.

It is not clear what started the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App