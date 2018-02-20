  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Cross Country Skiing, Local TV, Maine

WESTBROOK, MAINE (CBS) – Looking to strap on the skis this week? You might find more grass than snow in much of New England.

At Maine’s Smiling Hill Farm, management tells WGME it might get too warm for cross-country skiing despite getting eight inches of snow over the weekend.

The rising temperatures are quickly melting it away.

Right now the slopes are open but the farm says they will have other scheduled activities in case it gets too warm.

Temperatures are expected to hit 70 in Boston Wednesday, with 50s and 60s forecast up north.

