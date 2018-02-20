  • WBZ TVOn Air

Boston, Worcester

BOSTON (AP) — Boston and Worcester have broken record high temperatures set in 1930.

The National Weather Service says New England’s first and second largest cities exceeded their respective daily record temperatures for Feb. 20.

Boston hit 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday afternoon, besting the prior record of 68 degrees that was set on Feb. 20, 1930.

Worcester reached 67 degrees Fahrenheit (19 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, topping its previous record of 65 degrees (18 degrees Celsius).

skate Boston And Worcester Set Record Warm Temperature

A girl skates through a puddle on Frog Pond on the day Boston set a record high temp (WBZ-TV)

The weather service says record highs are expected throughout southern New England on Wednesday, when temperatures should be in the 70s.

The weather service says temperatures in Hartford, Connecticut and Providence, Rhode Island, were in the low to mid 60s Tuesday and didn’t match their records of 69 degrees Fahrenheit for Feb. 20.

