  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lake Winnipesaukee, Local TV

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — Police say no one was hurt when a compact sport utility vehicle crashed through the ice on Lake Winnipesaukee.

Police say the vehicle owned by 59-year-old Center Harbor resident Alex Plummer went through the ice on Sunday afternoon. It ended up suspended in 10 feet of water.

lake winnipesaukee jeep through ice 2 SUV Crashes Through Icy Lake In New Hampshire

A Jeep through the ice on Lake Winnipesaukee (Image credit: NH Fish & Game)

Police later got an anonymous 911 call saying that Plummer was unharmed and recovering at a friend’s house in Meredith. An operator of a snowmobile in the area had given Plummer a ride to Meredith.

Related: Video Shows Truck Through The Ice On Lake Winnipesaukee

Police say the incident is a reminder that recreating on the ice can be dangerous and requires caution and appropriate safety gear.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App