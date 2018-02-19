  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:#MeToo, Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Sexual harassment complaints are on the rise in Massachusetts, and the head of the commission that investigates them says it’s a direct result of the #MeToo movement.

The Boston Herald reports that the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination says it received 54 sexual harassment complaints from Jan. 1 to Feb. 16, triple the 18 it received during the same period in 2017. That’s more than one per day.

The commission investigates and prosecutes discrimination complaints, and also offers training.

Sunila Thomas George, the commission’s chairwoman, says they expect a record-breaking year, with months and months of higher numbers.

The commission is seeking a $500,000 increase in its budget to bring in more workers, and last week received a $250,000 increase to hire staff when Gov. Charlie Baker signed a supplemental budget.

