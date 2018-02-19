  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Florida School Shooting, Local TV, Rhode Island State Police

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police say they encourage troopers to bring their guns to religious services.

The Providence Journal reports that the practice was explained during an active shooter preparedness session Saturday at St. James Episcopal Church in North Providence.

Rhode Island State Police Captain Derek Borek asked the gathered clergy and parishioners to think about their options if someone came in shooting.

He told the group that most Rhode Island troopers carry their guns to churches and synagogues when they attend. He said the practice is generally encouraged for all law enforcement officers.

He said other steps like designating certain parishioners to call 911, or having a master key ready for police, can also make a difference.

The session was planned before the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

