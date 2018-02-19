  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    View All Programs
By David Robichaud
Filed Under:David Robichaud, Local TV, Revere, Revere Fire Department, Sozio's Appliance Store

REVERE (CBS) — Seventy-three years ago, Chuck Sozio bought a chicken house in Revere and then turned it into a successful, iconic appliance business.

“I opened this store in 1945, 70 years is a long time,” Sozio said.

On Saturday night, a fire raged through Sozio’s Appliance Store on Route 60 in Revere and burned it to the ground.

revere fire 92 Year Old Owner Vows To Reopen Appliance Store Destroyed In Fire

A 4-alarm fire broke out at this Revere business Saturday afternoon. (Tiffany Chan/WBZ-TV)

“It was unbelievable,” the 91-year-old World War II veteran told WBZ-TV.

The official cause is under investigation but Sozio’s wife Patricia, who was inside when the fire started, said it seemed to originate from a pile of trash.

“It might have been a cigarette,” he speculated.

revere1 92 Year Old Owner Vows To Reopen Appliance Store Destroyed In Fire

Chuck Sozio (WBZ-TV)

Sozio, who owns two other appliance stores, one in Dorchester and one in Cambridge, is vowing to rebuild.

He said he hopes to allow about two dozen employees who have been temporarily displaced in Revere to work at those other locations.

The State Fire Marshal estimates the damage between $4 million to $5 million.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App