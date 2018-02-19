  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Red Sox, J.D. Martinez, Jon Heyman, Report, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — There’s a lot more smoke gathering around J.D. Martinez and the Boston Red Sox.

Shortly after owner John Henry expressed confidence in the roster as it is currently constituted, NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich reported that the Red Sox and Martinez were continuing to work on a deal.

Later on Monday, Fan Rag Sports’ Jon Heyman passed along some information that would appear to suggest a potential deal is getting close.

Martinez, 30, is coming off a career year, which he split between the Tigers and Diamondbacks. He hit 45 home runs in just 119 games played, to go with a .303 average and a 1.066 OPS.

The Red Sox desperately need to add power, especially with Giancarlo Stanton going to the Yankees, and Martinez would figure to fit that bill. He’s averaged 32 homers per year over the past four seasons, despite not playing in 128 of a possible 648 games.

Earlier on Monday, ESPN’s Buster Olney speculated that Martinez would sign with the Red Sox, and he would so “soon.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App