BOSTON (CBS) — There’s a lot more smoke gathering around J.D. Martinez and the Boston Red Sox.

Shortly after owner John Henry expressed confidence in the roster as it is currently constituted, NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich reported that the Red Sox and Martinez were continuing to work on a deal.

Later on Monday, Fan Rag Sports’ Jon Heyman passed along some information that would appear to suggest a potential deal is getting close.

Breaking: JD Martinez and Red Sox are moving close to a deal. not done yet. details not known yet. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 19, 2018

Source confirms Red Sox nearing deal with J.D. Martinez. Dave Dombrowski by email: "Other than to say we remain interested, do not have anything else to add." — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 19, 2018

Red Sox moving closer to a deal with slugger J.D. Martinez, who is represented by Scott Boras. @JonHeyman had it first. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 19, 2018

Martinez, 30, is coming off a career year, which he split between the Tigers and Diamondbacks. He hit 45 home runs in just 119 games played, to go with a .303 average and a 1.066 OPS.

The Red Sox desperately need to add power, especially with Giancarlo Stanton going to the Yankees, and Martinez would figure to fit that bill. He’s averaged 32 homers per year over the past four seasons, despite not playing in 128 of a possible 648 games.

Earlier on Monday, ESPN’s Buster Olney speculated that Martinez would sign with the Red Sox, and he would so “soon.”