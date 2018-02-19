BOSTON (CBS) — Two iguanas are safe and staying with a neighbor after firefighters rescued them from a fire Monday.

No one but the iguanas was home at the second-floor Dorchester Avenue apartment when crews responded to the building around 1 p.m.

The Boston Fire Department placed the pets under a neighbor’s care until the owner is notified.

Crews contained the fire to one apartment within the three-story building.

No injuries were reported.

1129 Dorchester Ave. is 3-story brick apartment building. Fire knocked down and checking for extension. No injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/l7TzCeg106 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 19, 2018

The fire department said about $10,000 was done in damage.

They do not know what caused the fire yet.