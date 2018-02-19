Filed Under:Boston Fire Department, Dorchester Avenue

BOSTON (CBS) — Two iguanas are safe and staying with a neighbor after firefighters rescued them from a fire Monday.

No one but the iguanas was home at the second-floor Dorchester Avenue apartment when crews responded to the building around 1 p.m.

dorchester ave iguanas Iguanas Rescued From Boston Apartment Fire

Iguanas rescued from a Dorchester Avenue apartment fire (Photo Courtesy: Boston Fire Department)

The Boston Fire Department placed the pets under a neighbor’s care until the owner is notified.

Crews contained the fire to one apartment within the three-story building.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department said about $10,000 was done in damage.

They do not know what caused the fire yet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App