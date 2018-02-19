BOSTON (CBS) — Two iguanas are safe and staying with a neighbor after firefighters rescued them from a fire Monday.
No one but the iguanas was home at the second-floor Dorchester Avenue apartment when crews responded to the building around 1 p.m.
The Boston Fire Department placed the pets under a neighbor’s care until the owner is notified.
Crews contained the fire to one apartment within the three-story building.
No injuries were reported.
The fire department said about $10,000 was done in damage.
They do not know what caused the fire yet.