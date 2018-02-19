  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:Dr. Mallika Marshall, Fertility, HealthWatch, Soda, Women's Health

BOSTON (CBS) — Could drinking soda affect your chances of having a baby?

Researchers at the Boston University School of Public Health surveyed almost 5,000 men and women and found that drinking one or more sugar-sweetened beverages a day, by either partner, male or female, was associated with a 20% lower chance of getting pregnant each month.

Prior studies have found that drinking soda can lead to poor semen quality, as well as obesity and type two diabetes which also can impact fertility.

The researchers found little impact from drinking fruit juices or diet soda, but they say that couples who want to get pregnant might want to consider reducing their intake of sugary drinks.

